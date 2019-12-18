Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC coming in 2020

Following the success of Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Switch, Nintendo announced today that a Multiplayer Pack DLC will be coming in 2020 and will be released in two parts.

The two part DLC will be available by April 30, 2020 and the other one is on July 31, 2020. Unfortunately, the parts will not be sold individually and must purchase the Multiplayer Pack DLC for $9.99.

Here’s an overview of the Multiplayer Pack DLC in two parts:

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack

Part 1 (due out by April 30, 2020) – Includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper Mode. Users who purchase the downloadable content will also receive an in-game Polterpup light called the “Flashlight Type-P,” which can be used during Story Mode or ScareScraper.

Part 2 (due out by July 31, 2020) – Includes three more new mini-games for ScreamPark, three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch. Check out our review to read our thoughts on how good the game is. Check back with us next year for more information regarding the game. Stay tuned.