Untitled Goose Game Review

If there is one lesson you should have learned from Regular Show, it’s that Geese are jerks. This is the core concept behind Untitled Goose Game and one it does fairly well. Coupled with a lowkey name, simple graphics and rather basic tasks, a number of gamers insist it rises above the sum of its parts. With so many people saying it, is there some truth to the statement or is it all one honking joke?

Unsurprisingly, there is no story to Untitled Goose Game, which relies entirely on the premise that they’re jerks. Whether you buy into this concept relies on your experience with the animal, though it isn’t exactly the first time someone made that assumption. Here you’re given a small area to play around in and a variety of tasks to complete. Some are simple, like breaking a broom, whereas others are just malicious. In fact, your introduction to the world of Untitled Goose Game is making a groundskeeper miserable.

To finish the first set of puzzles you need to sneak into his garden, steal a wide variety of items, including his hat and keys, while also tricking him into getting wet and hitting his thumb with a hammer. None of the tasks are particularly difficult, which is part of the fun. The groundskeeper basically exists to react to your antics, instead of actively trying to prevent you from messing with him. This is also the charm of Untitled Goose Game.

Where a lot of games over complicate things, Untitled Goose Game gives you a couple controls, one of which is the ability to honk, and rather simple tasks. There isn’t much of a trick to steal the groundskeepers rake, it’s just distract and take. The same is true for almost every other puzzle, allowing players to play a game of cat and mouse. Do you want to steal as many things as possible, find a way to subtly play mind games with the unsuspecting people or just find the most efficient way to be awful.

These are all concepts you can explore and work fairly well given there are time challenges and hidden objectives built around going the extra mile. A good number of these are fun to figure out, some are even amusing in how tedious they are, but it makes for a fun adventure.

Perhaps the best part of this adventure is how simple it is. There is really only so much you can say about a game where the basic concept is running up to a flower, pushing circle, moving a little further back, waiting for a guy to run at you and then sneaking off with a jar of jam or his precious rake but the fun is how you get there. Instead of just honking at a kid until he locks himself in the phone booth, maybe you mess with him a little bit, bring some items in there to entice him and then you show him your honks of fury.

Untitled Goose Game Review – Verdict

Going back to what I said, there is only so much you can say about a game that can theoretically be beat in about an hour and relies on rather basic puzzles. Most of the charm comes from how silly and amusing the interactions are. For this reason, it’s easy to see why so many people enjoy it and make it a rather safe suggestion for anyone looking for some cheap fun. While I wouldn’t go so far as to say it is the best game of the year or even an editor’s choice, I will say it’s one of the most enjoyable games I’ve played all year and that really says a lot. So, if you just want to have fun and mess with some people, give Untitled Goose Game a try.

[Editor’s Note: Untitled Goose Game was reviewed on PS4 platform. The game was provided to us by the publisher for review purposes.]