Deemo II Revealed

Even though Deemo -Reborn– just released and is still getting DLC on the PlayStation Store, that isn’t stopping Rayark from revealing Deemo II.

Currently nothing is known about Deemo II, outside of the brief video that you can find above. Even though it features a more visually appealing location, it’s hard to say what it means or how it relates to the upcoming sequel besides something to pique your interest.

Considering the original game was a combination of rhythm and puzzle, the sequel will most likely focus on these two concepts. Plus, with the remake having more interactive elements, expanded puzzles and a far more fleshed out story, this will likely be the best of both worlds and attempt to bring all these concepts beyond what we saw in the last one. Especially since the title image of the video has a piano, essentially confirming it will retain at least some of the concepts of the original.

While this is all speculation, it will be interesting to see what and where Deemo II releases. And, given the versatility or the original, we will likely see a wide variety of platforms and more exciting things when we learn more about it in the future.