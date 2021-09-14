EPOS Announces H3 Hybrid and H3Pro Hybrid Headsets

Following the success of their base model H3, EPOS announced H3 Hybrid and H3Pro Hybrid headsets.

Similar to H3, which was designed with performance, comfort and price in mind, H3 Hybrid is intended for players looking for superb wired and wireless connection and H3Pro Hybrid is for discerning gamers that want the best.

According to EPOS, H3 Hybrid supports the following features:

Long Lasting Battery Life with Bluetooth® – A single charge provides up to 37 hours of Bluetooth® audio and up to 24 hours when playing on a 3.5 mm console cable connection. Dual connectivity (3.5 mm cable and Bluetooth®) provides up to 19 hours of play. Simultaneous Bluetooth® Connection for Audio Mixing – When paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth®, simultaneous connectivity allows players to chat with friends using their favorite third-party app while gaming on their preferred platform via USB or 3.5 mm cable. Separate intuitive volume control enables players to balance each audio stream. Convenient Magnetic Detachable Boom Arm – Gamers can easily detach and reattach the microphone with a magnetic connection in the boom arm. When the boom arm is removed, a cover plate protects the connectors and keeps the H3 Hybrid’s sleek, seamless look. Dual Microphones – The H3 Hybrid includes a secondary microphone in the ear cup that allows gamers to pick up calls when wearing the headset on-the-go without the main boom arm microphone attached to the headset. Multiple Connection Options – The H3 Hybrid allows for multiple connection options with included USB cable for PC, 3.5 mm cables for consoles and Bluetooth® for mobile devices EPOS Gaming Suite – When connected to a PC through USB, players can download the EPOS Gaming Suite to unlock 7.1 surround sound and tailor audio and microphone preferences EPOS Press Release

Currently EPOS has yet to reveal all the exciting things H3Pro Hybrid offers, but it will have EPOS’ proprietary wireless technology, which they boast lag-free transmissions without sacrificing quality. Expect more information when it is revealed in the near future.

As for H3 Hybrid, it’s currently available from EPOS and select retailers for $179.