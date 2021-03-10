Aukey 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (LC-A2) Review

For years people have been mesmerized by the idea of wireless charging. My brother frequently bought cases for that function, there was a brief period that was a key difference between high and low-end products, with Apple recently doubling down on it with the revival of their MagSafe brand. With wireless charging becoming increasingly common and it offering better options, it makes sense for anyone looking for a cleaner look. However, given the inconsistent nature of wireless charging and the wide variety of products out there, this can be rather frustrating. One such solution to the problem is Aukey’s 2-in-1 Wireless charging stand (LC-A2). With the ability to charge multiple devices and sleek design, is this a must-have accessory or cool concept that falls short?

Contrary to our previous Aukey reviews, LC-A2 features updated packaging. Not much has changed from older boxes, as they’re both recycled cardboard and promote eco-friendly elements, though it does feature some basic information on Aukey the brand and an area to indicate if this is the white or black version. Product information is also no longer printed on the box, it’s instead a turquoise sticker with an image of the product, model name, and core information. Inside is the product, manual, and updated sticker. Previously Aukey used an image that looked like a printed circuit board (PCB), with a removable key. Here it suggests buyers share their purchase, has a sticker of one of those power delivery devices (I believe it’s the PA-B2 if anyone is curious), with the back mentioned 24 months of “AukeyCare” (warranty) and an additional 6 months if you give their your name, e-mail and order number on a dedicated Facebook page.

In terms of construction, LC-A2 starts as two pieces you need to put together and does not include a wall charger. Assembly is pretty straightforward, but the top part into the bottom and then stick a USB-C cable into the back. Once that is done, you can set it on your desk or whatever you want to put it. It also feels like a pretty sturdy product. The plastic doesn’t’ feel cheap and has a nice matte finish, with a small shelf topped with rubber to set your phone.

Having used LC-A2 for a bit of time, I can happily say it corrected one of my biggest concerns with wireless charging. When using traditional stations, I found it rather inconsistent. It wasn’t uncommon for me to set it on and something prevented it from working at some point for whatever reason. With the LC-A2 really only having one place to put your phone, I experienced zero issues in a couple of weeks of daily use. I also love that I have the versatility to place it vertical or horizontal.

Even though the back mentions AirPods, it’s a general wireless charger and worked fine with pretty much anything. I kept the Aukey EP-T32 earbuds, which have a fairly substantial case, though they charged without a problem if pushed all the way back.

Aukey 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (LC-A2) Review – Verdict

There is really only so much that can be said about a wireless charging stand. At the end of the day, LC-A2 worked as expected and didn’t cause me to worry about charging my phone or finding a space for my headphones. Things were just nice and simple. Add in a versatile design and the ability to really take it anywhere, as long as you have a good charger, and it really is a solid investment for anyone looking to use their phone to the game, interact with other people or whatever else either at home or a remote location.

