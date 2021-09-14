No Man’s Sky 3.66 Update Patch Notes

Hello Games will soon be releasing a new update for No Man’s Sky later this week. The patch is number 3.66.



The patch will go live on all platforms very soon. There are tons of bug fixes so it looks like no new content is dropping.



The patch notes were posted on the official No Man’s Sky website. You can read the full details below.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented settlement NPCs from syncing correctly in multiplayer.

When viewing another player’s settlement, their name is now displayed in the UI.

Fixed an issue that could tell players to collect products from their settlement while the settlement was still in debt.

Fixed an issue that required players to construct a roof for settlement buildings that do not have roofs.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a construction terminal from spawning at a settlement building site.

A teleporter has been added to the settlement Overseer’s office.

Fixed an issue that could reset settlement building progress when save/loading away from the settlement.

Fixed an issue that prevented any decisions from triggering after claiming a second settlement.

NPC shopkeepers and access to a Galactic Trade Terminal have been added to settlement marketplaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause construction decisions to fail to load.

Fixed an issue that prevented some base parts from being recoloured.

Fixed an issue that could prevent ramps from snapping correctly to doors.

Base part recipes are now available to pin from the grid menu.

Fixed a visual glitch with the Exocraft Summoning Station.

Fixed an issue that could cause several Exocraft to spawn on the same pad when deployed in multiplayer.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause base parts to appear in protected locations.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from seeing the preview of a base part being placed by another player.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from being able to place some base parts (such as save points or Exocraft Geobays) within protected areas on the expedition planet.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Master of Elements expedition milestone from correctly unlocking the Minotaur Geobay.

Fixed an issue that could cause the expedition reward base parts to be incorrectly coloured.

Fixed an issue that could cause Exocraft and Minotaur scans to fail to find a building more often than they should.

Fixed an issue that prevented ByteBeat tracks from playing in Photo Mode.

ByteBeat devices deployed to caves now have extra reverb.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from landing or summoning their ships near buildings.

Fixed an issue that prevent players from summoning their ship from specific landing pads at planetary vaults.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Short-Range Teleporters from teleporting the player.

Fixed an issue that could prevent plants from growing when planted outdoors.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Report Base quick menu option to appear when not in a base.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch on a specific character foot model.

Fixed an issue that caused parts of Cronos’ head to clip with the camera when equipped in first person.

Fixed an issue that could cause corrupt data when downloading the expedition details.

Introduced an optimisation to the particle rendering system.

Introduced an optimisation to base part rendering.