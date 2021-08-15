GTA 3, Vice City And San Andreas Are Getting Remastered

It looks like Rockstar Games is about to re-release its best trilogy of GTA games for a newer generation. We may be getting remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas on modern hardware.



According to sources from Kotaku, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas are getting remastered using Unreal Engine.



The game will have a mix of old and new graphics according to the source. It appears the game will be out for Fall 2021 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and mobile phones.



Hopefully this remaster is true. People deserve to play something different than the re-release of GTA V all of the time!