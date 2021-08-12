Overwatch 3.16 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Activision Blizzard has now released a new update to Overwatch on all platforms. The update number should be version 3.16.
While the new update does not come with any new content, it does fix a lot of bugs. Text chat options have also been improved.
You can read the full patch notes below as posted on the official Overwatch website.
GENERAL UPDATES
Feature Update: Social Options Menu: Text Chat Settings
New Options
- Group Text Chat – On / Off
- Team Text Chat – On / Off
- Match Text Chat – On / Off
- General Text Chat – On / Off
Players will now have the ability to turn off text chat individually for Group, Team, Match and General chat channels effectively muting them separately. These options can be found within Text Chat settings on the Social Options menu.
BUG FIXES
Maps
Junkertown
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of a building panel near the initial attacker’s spawn location
Heroes
Ana
- Fixed a bug that caused golden weapon textures to appear missing when equipping the Haroeris skin
Pharah
- Fixed a bug that caused her rocket launcher to disappear after using the Rocket Guitar emote
Tracer
- Fixed a bug that caused her pistol muzzles to not always return to their proper position after firing