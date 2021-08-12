Overwatch 3.16 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Activision Blizzard has now released a new update to Overwatch on all platforms. The update number should be version 3.16.



While the new update does not come with any new content, it does fix a lot of bugs. Text chat options have also been improved.



You can read the full patch notes below as posted on the official Overwatch website.

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Social Options Menu: Text Chat Settings

New Options

Group Text Chat – On / Off

Team Text Chat – On / Off

Match Text Chat – On / Off

General Text Chat – On / Off

Players will now have the ability to turn off text chat individually for Group, Team, Match and General chat channels effectively muting them separately. These options can be found within Text Chat settings on the Social Options menu.

BUG FIXES

Maps

Junkertown

Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of a building panel near the initial attacker’s spawn location

Heroes

Ana

Fixed a bug that caused golden weapon textures to appear missing when equipping the Haroeris skin

Pharah

Fixed a bug that caused her rocket launcher to disappear after using the Rocket Guitar emote

Tracer