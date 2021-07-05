New Returnal PS5 Update Patch Releasing Today

Developer Housemarque has now announced that a new patch for Returnal should be releasing later today.



While the update does not add any new content, it does fix some small issues that the game has been having lately.



The patch notes were revealed on the official Returnal website. The patch number is 1.4.1 and is posted down below.

Patch Notes:

Platinum: “Atropian Survival”, “Welcome Home”, and “Sins of the Mother” Trophies can now be unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending

Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes

Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge

Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances

Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items

The game is out now for the PS5 console.