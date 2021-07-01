Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart 01.002.000 Update Patch Notes Released

Insomniac Games has now released a brand new update for the PS5 exclusive called Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
This update was released earlier this week and it’s patch number 01.002.000. It adds a ton of new features as well as many bug fixes.
You can read the full patch notes posted down below. Info was taken from Insomniac Support’s website.
New Features
- Added new stickers
- Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX
- Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode
- Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode
- Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode
- Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second
- Added “Skip Cutscenes” as bindable option for the D-pad
- Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown
General Fixes & Polish
- Addressed an issue where a Glitch challenge could be played twice resulting in players being unable to complete one later
- Addressed an issue where white cubes could appear in the opening cinematic
- Addressed an issue where POIs could disappear.
- Addressed an issue where characters could appear blurry in Photo Mode when the camera is very close.
- Addressed an issue where the game could freeze during the grind rail tutorial.
- Addressed an issue where killing Grunthors with Trudi would not count towards the Extinction Event Trophy
- Addressed an issue where some Grunthors would not count towards the Extinction Event Trophy
- Addressed an issue where the weapon wheel UI could become stuck on the screen
- Addressed an issue where deployable weapons would stop attack pixelized enemies.
- Addressed an issue where the RYNO would appear to not damage enemies.
- Addressed an issue where the Weapon Vendor text was illegible in Retro Mode.
- Addressed an issue where the camera could become stuck on Blizar
- Addressed an issue where multiple environmental objects would not load on Cordelion
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck after completing the Clank puzzle on Sargasso
- Addressed an issue where some Zurpstones would not longer appear on the map if the player leaves the planet.
- Addressed an issue where Rivet would fall forever after respawning on Blizon
- Addressed an issue where Clank lines would play incorrectly while at Zurkies
- Addressed an issue where Goons could T-pose while dying
- Addressed an issue where a section of rail would not spawn after respawning on Blizar
- Addressed an issue where the game would appear very dark if Photo Mode was activated very quickly
- Addressed an issue where some jumps would not be possible if the Glide Toggle was enabled
- Addressed an issue where the player could fall endlessly during the Nefarious fight
- Addressed an issue where changing the Graphics Mode setting while starting a Challenge Mode game would start a normal game instead
- Addressed an issue where glove weapons would appear incorrectly in Photo Mode
- Addressed an issue where certain Photo Mode filters could remove anti-aliasing in the main game
- Improved stability
- Various additional fixes and improvements