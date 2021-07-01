Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart 01.002.000 Update Patch Notes Released

Insomniac Games has now released a brand new update for the PS5 exclusive called Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.



This update was released earlier this week and it’s patch number 01.002.000. It adds a ton of new features as well as many bug fixes.



You can read the full patch notes posted down below. Info was taken from Insomniac Support’s website.

New Features

Added new stickers

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode

Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode

Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode

Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second

Added “Skip Cutscenes” as bindable option for the D-pad

Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown

General Fixes & Polish