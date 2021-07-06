Nintendo Switch Update 12.1.0 Patch Notes Arrive

Nintendo has now released a new update for the Switch console. The version number for the update is 12.1.0.



Aside from general stability improvements, the update also allows you to delete older data while you are trying to update a new system patch.



You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won’t be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.

General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user’s experience.