Shin Megami Tensei V release date confirmed

Atlus revealed at this year’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation the release date for the highly-anticipated Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 12 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For those in Japan, the game will be released on November 11 for 14,800 yen.

Here is more information about Shin Megami Tensei V, via Nintendo:

The ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Neither human nor demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving… and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its Creator, which path will you choose?

Find below the Shin Megami Tensei V release date trailer: