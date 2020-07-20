Shin Megami Tensei V launches in 2021 worldwide for Switch

Atlus announced in today’s mini Nintendo Direct that the much-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V will launch for Switch in 2021 with a simultaneous release worldwide.

Here’s a brief overview of the game, via Nintendo:

The next numbered entry in Atlus’ beloved Shin Megami Tensei series is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. In this epic role-playing game, order itself has crumbled and chaos reigns over all. Shin Megami Tensei V will have a simultaneous global launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Not much is known about the new Shin Megami Tensei V game but at least we have an idea when Atlus will be releasing it exclusively for Switch.

Check out the new trailer below: