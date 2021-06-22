Cyberpunk 2077 available on PlayStation Store

CD Projekt RED announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 is once again available on the PlayStation Store following its delisting back in December 2020.

In addition to the game being available on PlayStation 4, anyone who purchases the game can also play it on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Furthermore, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 — and will be available for all owners of the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, including both digital and disc. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console’s more powerful hardware.

* Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD PROJEKT RED further works to improve stability across all platforms. Playing on PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience on PlayStation.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.





