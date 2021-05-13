Fall Guys 1.23 Update Patch Notes Are Here

Mediatonic has now released a new patch for Fall Guys on PC and PS4. This patch brings in the new Season 4.5 content.



Aside from new rounds and new content, many fixes have been made to Fall Guys as well.



Mediatonic posted the update on Reddit. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Two New Rounds

The Slimescraper – To reach the summit, intrepid beans will have to outrun the slime and master multiple floors of mayhem in this spiritual successor to Slime Climb.

Button Bashers – It's 1v1! Players are split into duelling pairs across multiple mini-arenas; most points at the end of the timer wins!

Fresh Round Variations

55 additional variations across 12 Rounds, including low-gravity variants of Hex-a-gone and Thin Ice!

Features

Custom Lobbies (known previously as Private Lobbies) are now open to everyone, with an improved experience! You can start games with as few as four players, and PC and PS4 players can play together.

PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes! (Cross-platform parties are not possible yet)

New Player Reporting feature for if you spot potential cheaters. We’ll never act solely on reports (reports help us with cross referencing) and we’ll never ban anyone for grabbing or using in-game mechanics in a normal fashion.

Improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling. Things should be much more responsive now

In-game visual indicator to show connection quality to help troubleshoot issues. Wondering if you disconnected? Wonder no more!

Fixes and Improvements

Numerous improvements to de-sync, physics, and related issues. We will continue to update these issues, so please continue to report them.

Snow will now display on Season 3 rounds for PC players!

Fixed Fall Guys having too much throwing power with objects like basketballs, pegwins, eggs, and batteries.

Squads

Fixed incorrectly eliminating the winning Squad in Royal Fumble

Fixed eliminated Squads incorrectly qualifying into the next Round

After tying a Round, Squads will not be randomly eliminated, but instead will all qualify into the next Round

Fixed the ‘Top X Qualify’ number mismatching the Qualified Squads in the Qualification screen

Fixed solo victory animation displaying when winning a Squads Show for some players

Store

Fixed the Featured Store only showing “Coming Soon” for players who have the game open whilst Store refreshes

Wall Guys

Improvement to being able to mantle the blocks even if you are experiencing high ping

Door Dash

Players will no longer be able to climb above the doors and jump out of the Round

Power Trip

Fixed batteries flying out of hands when players run into each other whilst both holding batteries

Fixed Fall Guy being unable to climb a ramp when carrying a battery

Localisation Fixes

[Portuguese] Murder by Numbers’ colour and ‘Glitch’ emote

[Korean] ‘BSOD’ and ‘Game On’ colours

[Japanese + Korean] ‘U.F.G.’ and ‘F.G.I.B.’ costumes

[Multiple] Various pieces of text in Show Selector menu

[Multiple] Various pieces of text in Kudos store

Cosmetics and Animations