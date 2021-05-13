Fans Vote Drew McIntyre And Sasha Banks For WWE 2K22 Cover

While an official cover for WWE 2K22 has not been revealed yet, FOX posted a poll to see who fans want on the cover.



The WWE on FOX Twitter page asked the WWE Universe who should be on the cover for the game.



For the male cover fans chose Drew McIntyre. For a female cover, the most popular star was Sasha Banks. You can see the tweet below.

We asked and you OVERWHELMINGLY voted @DMcIntyreWWE & @SashaBanksWWE as the cover Superstars for #WWE2k22! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/QpFC4DAlfm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 12, 2021

Bear in mind this is an unofficial poll so don’t expect this to be the final result. 2K Games might have its own mind on who it wants for the cover of the game.



WWE 2K22 releases later this year in Fall 2021.