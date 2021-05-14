EA Sports UFC 4 Update 11.00 Patch Notes Arrive

EA Sports has now released the latest update for EA Sports UFC 4. The update number is 11.00.



The biggest update to EA Sports UFC 4 is two new free fighters joining the roster. The two fighters being added are Dan Ige and Viviane Araujo.



Another cool addition to the game is that the development team updated the likenesses for Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou. This is to make them look as real as possible.



The patch notes were revealed on the official website. You can check out the full details below.

Major Updates:

Added 2 new fighters, Dan Ige and Viviane Araujo

Community Feedback: