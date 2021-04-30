The Persistence Enhanced coming June 4

Firesprite announced today that The Persistence Enhanced will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC on June 4.

Gamers who previously purchased the PS4, Xbox One or PC version will be able to upgrade to Enhanced Edition free of charge. As with all games with Enhanced edition coming to PS5 or Xbox Series, the Persistence will feature improved lighting and particle effects, haptic feedback for DualSense controller, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via FireSprite:

The Persistence offers a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-lite design into the genre, as players are tasked with surviving aboard a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521, repeatedly heading deeper and deeper in the decks of The Persistence on each run, to repair the systems and prevent the ship from being torn apart. The Persistence Enhanced dials up the atmosphere and tension further with improved lighting and particle effects and the addition of a Raytracing “Quality” mode for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which also includes immersive haptic feedback via DualSense. DXR implementation is enabled for PCs with a supported graphics card.

Check out the release date trailer below: