Tales of Arise release date announced

Bandai Namco is pleased to announce today the release date for the much-awaited Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise will release for PS5 and Xbox Series, in addition to the previously announced PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will launch worldwide on September 10, with Japan getting it a day early.

One of the features fans should look forward to per Famitsu is that the Tales of Arise will support DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback for PS5. Both Xbox One and PS4 versions will have a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series versions. Fans can look forward to both performance (60 frames per second) and graphics (4K resolution) priority modes.

According to Yusuke Tomizawa, Producer, the development is going well, and final adjustments remain. There’s a chance a demo will be released at a later time but with COVID-19, they are still considering whether to release one or not.

Check out the release date trailer below:

Tales of Arise will be available on September 10 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC via Steam. As always check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned! Let’s hope there will be no further delays!