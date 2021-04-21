The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles announced for PC, PS4, and Switch

Capcom announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles today for PC, via Steam, PS4, and Switch.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will launch digitally on July 27 in the west for only $39.99 and July 29 in Japan for 4,990 yen. The game will also get a physical edition for both PS4 and Switch in Japan whereas only the Switch version in the west.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Capcom:

Get ready to cross-examine your opponents and reason your way to justice in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, releasing for the first time in North America and Europe on July 27, 2021. The collection tells the story of an ancestor of Phoenix Wright, the protagonist of the iconic Ace Attorney courtroom adventure series. In The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, players take on the role of a defense attorney to track down evidence, argue in court and ensure a just ruling. Featuring newly recorded English voices, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, both previously only available in Japan. Set in the late 19th century during Japan’s Meiji Period and London’s Victorian era, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo as he works to sleuth out the truth in witnesses’ testimonies and clear his clients’ names in court. Players will unravel the mysteries behind 10 thrilling cases and eight mini escapades filled with a zany cast of over-the-top characters—including local ace detective Herlock Sholmes. – Two Games in One – For the first time, players in North America and Europe will experience 10 thrilling episodes from The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, previously only available in Japan.

– Introducing an All-New Cast – The collection follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of Phoenix Wright, alongside a colorful new cast of characters including the quirky ace detective, Herlock Sholmes.

– New Gameplay Mechanics – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles debuts two new gameplay experiences to raise the stakes in and out of the courtroom.

– Dance of Deduction – When conducting crime scene investigations, players will team up with Herlock Sholmes and deduce mistakes in the detective’s overboard logic to uncover new facts.

– Summation Examination – During courtroom sequences, players must point out discrepancies among jurors’ arguments to make their defendant’s case and ultimately secure a “Not Guilty” verdict.

– Art Gallery and Auditorium – Experience the beautiful artwork, music and voice recordings of The Great Ace Attorney, presented in full-fledged galleries for players to enjoy.

– Bonus Content Included – In addition to the two games, the collection also includes exciting bonus content that was previously released as downloadable content or through special events in Japan.

– Eight additional mini-episodes.

– Two “Special Trial” videos.

– Thirteen video clips from “Ryunosuke Naruhodo’s Seven Days of Sin.”

– Three alternate costumes.

Check out below the announcement trailer: