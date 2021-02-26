Knockout City Beta in April; New Trailer and Information Revealed

Following its reveal a few weeks ago, Knockout City will have an cross-platform beta from April 2 to April 4.

Electronic Arts had the following to say about the latest information:

Players will get to dive into everything they loved from the first beta and then some, including new gameplay features like the Back Alley Brawl map, the Sniper Ball, epic customizations and the 1v1 Face-Off playlist. In total, the cross-play beta will include four maps, five different balls, two modes (three-versus-three and one-versus-one) and unlock more customization items. Fans can sign up here, with more details to come!

New Gameplay Trailer

The new gameplay trailer revealed during Sony’s State of Play event not only showcases the new gameplay features that will be included in the cross-play beta, but also what makes Knockout City stand apart from other multiplayer experiences—positioning, timing and teamwork. Here are some of the highlights:

Trick shots to catch your opponents off guard, like the dreaded Fake Throw.

Ultimate Throws that launch your teammates into the air for a huge, instant-KO explosion on impact.

A deep progression system that provides hundreds of options for modifying your style based on the unique personality of you and your Crew.

A look at some of Knockout City’s maps where the different environments have unique mechanics for any scuffles that might occur.

Special Balls that keep gameplay interesting, like the Sniper Ball that locks onto targets from across the map, the Bomb Ball that will explode on your opponent and more.

A variety of modes to play, including 1v1 and Team KO featuring three-versus-three action.

EA Press Release