Gearshifters announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Numskull Games announced Gearshifters today for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Gearshifters is an arcade shoot’em up roguelite game that will be released sometime in 2021.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

Arcade shoot ’em up roguelite. Steer, blast. and battle through enemy vehicles, and annihilate bosses. Adapt your loadout of mods, defenses, and weapons for each hazardous mission. – Drive and Destroy – Employ precision control and expert driving skills to race rings around foes, dodge incoming projectiles, and unleash intense attacks. High-octane action at every turn, slide and spin.

– Mega-Vehicle Boss Battles – Defeat the lawless factions that dominate dystopian future Europe, and take down their insane, heavily-armed boss machines.

– Get Paid and Upgrade – Tackle dangerous delivery missions to ensure the safe arrival of precious cargo. Get paid, and modify your car with offensive, defensive, cosmetic and performance-based customizations.

– Explosive Delivery – Expand your territory across the post-apocalyptic continent. Only the most skilled Gearshifter can take on the most perilous routes and reach the mysterious Citadel. Key Features – High-intensity physics-based top-down vehicle combat.

– Procedurally-generated roadways and enemy waves.

– Fight across 27 stages through nine environmental zones, each with its own faction and complement of opponents.

– Customise your combat vehicle with over 100 randomly-unlocked upgrades.

– Story arc across five acts.

– Standard, Casual and Deadly (perma-death) game modes.

– Vibrant top-down 3D world.

– Original soundtrack.

– A range of accessibility options. (TBA before release.)

Check out below the announcement trailer: