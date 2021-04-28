Expeditions: Rome announced for PC via Steam

THQ Nordic announced Expeditions: Rome today for PC via Steam that features a classic RPG (Rome Playing Game) where your choices will matter, where your choices will shape the fate of Rome itself.

Expeditions: Rome will launch sometime in 2021 for PC via Steam.

Here’s an overview of the game, via THQ Nordic:

The future of Rome is in your hands: what will your legacy be? Take on the role of a young Legatus whose father was murdered by an unknown political opponent, forcing you to escape Rome and take refuge in the military campaign to subdue a Greek rebellion. Step by step, you increase your military prowess, strengthen yourself in the forge of combat, and become the Legatus everyone learns to both respect, and to fear. In Expeditions: Rome, you exert the will of Rome through your actions across the world stage, from the bright blue coasts of Greece to the deep forests of Gaul. Decide how people will view you, and Rome. Will you strike with an iron fist, or speak with a silver tongue? Will you embrace the political heritage of the Republic, or carve your own path as you navigate the complex politics of the Roman Senate? Every choice matters as you decide the fate of your legion, your close companions, and of Rome itself. Features – Create your own Roman Legatus! Customize your character’s look, gender, class, and skills to match your playstyle and role-playing fantasy

– Engage in tactical turn-based combat powered by an extensive skill-based action system where every weapon changes your potency on the battlefield

– Adventure with 5 unique companions discovering their extensive backstories and unique personalities

– Explore a beautifully realized, colorful world across many different environments, including North Africa, Greece, Gaul, and Rome herself

– Experience a historically inspired story of political intrigue and personal drama through a fully voiced narrative where choices matter and consequences are far-reaching

– Level up each character and select from a variety of skills and passive abilities to explore a wide range of tactical options

– Loot, Craft, and Equip a variety of weapons, armors, and tactical items to customize your game even further, providing a tremendous range of tactical options for each character

– Lead your legion on 3 extensive war campaigns across Greece, North Africa, and Gaul. Recruit legionaries, improve your warcamp, conquer regions, exploit resources, and defend your territories as you lead your legion to victory



Check out the announcement trailer below: