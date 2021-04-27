Capcom Arcade Stadium launches May 25 for consoles and PC

Capcom recently announced the console and PC versions of Capcom Arcade Stadium that is set to be released on May 25.

Gamers who will purchase Capcom Arcade Stadium before June 8 will receive the newly announced “Display Frames Set 1” for free. Additionally, the game is expected to expand to include more arcade classics in the near future. More information will be released at a later date.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Capcom: