Capcom Arcade Stadium launches May 25 for consoles and PC

Capcom recently announced the console and PC versions of Capcom Arcade Stadium that is set to be released on May 25.
Gamers who will purchase Capcom Arcade Stadium before June 8 will receive the newly announced “Display Frames Set 1” for free. Additionally, the game is expected to expand to include more arcade classics in the near future. More information will be released at a later date.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Capcom:
Relive the Capcom classics!
1943: The Battle of Midway comes as a free download!
Shooters, fighting, action—all your favorite genres in this exciting collection! Capcom Arcade Stadium brings back all the nostalgia of the arcade, while adding in new and exciting features you’ll wish you had back then!
– Just Like the Good Old Days – From 3D-rendered arcade cabinets to scanline filters, there’s everything you need to recreate that arcade atmosphere. Fully customizable display settings let you craft your own personal experience and truly relive the glory days of arcade gaming.
– Brand New Ways to Play – With gameplay rewind, speed adjustment, and the ability to save and load your game at any time, your old favorites will feel new all over again!
Every game has online leaderboard rankings, so you can see where you stack up against players all over the world!
Capcom Arcade Stadium, where retro appeal meets cutting-edge features for a fresh take on Capcom’s classics!
Included Title
1943: The Battle of Midway
– Players: One / Two-Player Co-Op
– Genre: Shooting
– Versions: Japanese and English
– Note: Player numbers differ based on the game. Multiplayer gameplay is available on local connections only.