Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster announced

Atlus is pleased to announce today that a Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will be coming to both PS4 and Switch on October 29 and Spring 2021 worldwide.

For those in Japan, there will be a Standard Edition that will retail for 5,980 Yen, and the Limited Edition will retail for 13,980 Yen which includes the following: a copy of the game, a 106-page magazine “Ayakashi Special Final Issue,” two-disc “New Piano Arrange” and a “rare soundtrack” CD set (37 tracks), “Amala Terinko” aroma lamp, and a vortex case. Fans can pre-order it in Japan starting July 21st at 12JST.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne first debuted on PlayStation 2 more than a decade ago. It was considered as one of the best JRPGs of the generation and releasing it for both PS4 and Switch will please the JRPG community.

Currently, there’s no word yet or further details for an English version except the fact that it’s coming out sometime next Spring. You can visit the official website for the trailer.

Check out below the new trailer:

As soon as a release date is announced for the North American version, we’ll definitely let you know. Stay tuned.