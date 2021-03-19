Gotham Knights Delayed Until 2022

Gotham Knights was supposed to be out in 2021, but now it joins Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a 2022 released game.



The official game’s Twitter page brought us the bad news today. You can read the full announcement posted down below.



“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.”

No reason was given to the delay, but all signs point that Covid-19 is to blame. The pandemic has pretty much affected a ton of video game developments and release dates.



Anyway, Gotham Knights is a new game that allows you to play as Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood and Nightwing.