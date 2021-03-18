Outriders Latest Trailer Focuses on Mechanics

With Outriders April 1 release date fast approaching, People Can Fly released two trailers to give players an idea of what to expect.

The first one focuses on the basic mechanics and elements you’ll need to master if you want to be successful in the world of Outriders. An absolute must for anyone trying to get an idea of how complex and deep this adventure is.

In the other trailer, players are given a glimpse of what powers they can expect and how to use them to your advantage.

If these look up your alley, don’t forget that Outriders demo is still going on and progress does transfer to the full game when it releases on April 1 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series, PC and Xbox One.