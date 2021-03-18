Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection Announced

Fans of Life is Strange rejoice, not only is the popular franchise getting another entry, Life is Strange: True Colors, both Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are being remastered.

In the latest chapter, Life is Strange: True Colors follows Alex Chen, who is gifted/cursed with empathetic powers, and follows her adventure to learn about her powers and what secrets her town holds. This adventure also marks the return of Stephanie “Steph” Gingrich, who you might remember from Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It also marks a massive change in the franchise, as this adventure will release in its full form instead of chapters.

Square Enix describes the upcoming adventure as follows:

Alex Chen must embrace her volatile psychic power of Empathy to uncover the truth about her brother’s death. Get the Deluxe Edition to play as Steph in the all-new story ‘Wavelengths’, plus 4 exclusive Life is Strange hero outfits for Alex. A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve! Alex Chen has long suppressed her ‘curse’: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Key Features Wavelengths – Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future. Live On Air – You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song. Roll the Dice – Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend. Small Town Pride – Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past. A Room of Her Own – See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore. All-New Soundtrack Hits from Girl in Red, Alt-J, Portugal, The Man, Foals, Hayley Kiyoko, Maribou State, and more set the tone for Steph’s journey, each packing an emotional punch. Square Enix Press Release

To make this adventure complete, Life is Strange Remastered Collection touches up the first two stories.

For those who might want a refresher, here is how Square Enix explains the upcoming remasters:

Life is Strange Remastered Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories. Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered Life is Strange: Before the Storm returns with remastered visuals across characters & environments. Set three years before Life is Strange, you play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them. Key Features Remastered visuals across characters and environments. Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance. Updated and refined gameplay puzzles. Engine and lighting upgrades. Includes previously released Deluxe Content: Chloe Outfits and “Farewell” Bonus Episode. Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings. Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events. Distinct licensed soundtrack and original scores. Square Enix Press Release

Anyone interested won’t need to wait long, as both games are set to release on Sept. 10, 2021 for PS4/5, PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Stadia. Life is Strange: True Colors will be $60, with a deluxe edition (includes an additional story and costume) for $70 and ultimate (includes the aforementioned content and the remastered collection) at $80, with Life is Strange Remaster Collection being part of the ultimate edition or releasing separately for a currently unrevealed price.