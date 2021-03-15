Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Microsoft is pleased to announce today that Outriders will be available via Xbox Game Pass on console and Android on day one.

Outriders will be available for Xbox Game Pass on April 1st. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game right away when it releases in a few weeks.

Outriders is set in the distant future where players attempt to colonize a planet that they believe to be a new home for humanity. Turns out, the planet doesn’t want them there. Oops. A mysterious storm called the Anomaly burnt out all the tech that’s more advanced than a lightbulb, hyper-evolved the wildlife into ferocious monsters, and colonization efforts broke down into a bitter war of attrition for the last remaining resources available to humanity.

You are an Outrider, re-awoken from cryostasis 30 years after the first landing on Enoch – emerging as an Altered – a being with access to powerful skills and healing abilities. And now you get to flex those skills on the ever-raging battlefield! Create and customize your own Outrider, then use their devastating array of abilities to annihilate your enemy as you embark on the journey to discover the source of a mysterious signal on a dangerous and untamed world. You can play single-player or co-op with up to two friends as you combine skill and speed in a frenetic attempt to survive a savage future in this aggressive third-person perspective RPG-Shooter. And don’t forget it’s fully cross-play – explore Enoch with any of your friends on any other platform!

Outriders will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Stadia on April 1. A demo is available now for those who want to delve in and play the opening chapter.