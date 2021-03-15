Five Bethesda titles get the FPS Boost treatment on Xbox Series today

After Bethesda released twenty games on Xbox Game Pass last week, Microsoft announced today that five of the biggest games will be getting an update today to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X/S.

The five Bethesda titles that will get updated today for the FPS Boost feature are the following: Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey.

FPS Boost employs a variety of new methods for nearly doubling the original framerate on select titles. Higher, steadier framerates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. Microsoft partnered closely with developers to enhance the experience while maintaining the game’s original intent. And while not applicable to all games, these new techniques can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware at the time.

For the five titles Microsoft shared today, gamers can expect to see an increase from 30 fps to nearly 60 fps while enabling FPS Boost.

In some instances, because there are higher graphics requirements to enable FPS Boost technology, Microsoft had to reduce a game’s resolution to ensure it both runs smoothly and plays great. In those select cases, such as Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 in this latest title announcement, FPS Boost is not automatically enabled for Xbox Series X gamers. For all titles receiving this update, gamers will see a clear indicator if a title is running FPS Boost.