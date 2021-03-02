New Need for Speed Delayed Until 2022

EA was set to release a new Need for Speed game in 2021, however now it has been delayed.



The newest Need for Speed video game will now be released in 2022 announces EA as reported by Polygon.

The reason is because developer Criterion has to help finish development for Battlefield 6. You can read the statement below.

“With the addition of Codemasters, we also have a massive opportunity to expand EA’s racing strategy. Codemasters has several launches coming in the next year, bringing players some outstanding new racing games in our FY22. Criterion is one of the strongest racing studios in the industry, and the work they have accomplished on the next Need For Speed™ is truly inspired and will breathe new life into one of our most storied brands. We’re going to give Criterion the time to reach the game’s full promise and deliver it in FY23.“

It’s not the only racing game delayed until 2022. Sony had to delay the release of PS5 exclusive Gran Turismo 7 until next year too! We can blame Covid-19 for all the delays!