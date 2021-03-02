Movo Launches Exciting New WebMic Line on Kickstarter

Today, popular video and audio accessory company Movo, launched a new Kickstarter campaign around a couple, rather interesting, webcams.

For this campaign Movo has four different webcams, along with a microphone, designed with different users in mind.

This starts with their Movo WebMic HD, which supports 1080 30fps, making it perfect for a Zoom call or similar service with a client, friend or family. Those looking for a bit more can step up to 4K with the Movo WebMic 4K, making it perfect for content creators or streamers. And, for those looking for a bit more, both the HD and 4K version of the Movo WebMic have a pro version that adds an LED ring light with three levels of brightness. All four models also include a microphone and given Movo’s previous offerings is likely pretty good.

What helps make the Movo WebMic line up stand out is the versatility. Initially the WebMic comes on a base that is designed to allow someone to grab and hold it with ease. This is perfect if you want to show someone your room, walk around with it, record from a more comfortable location or something else. In addition to that, it comes with an adjustable clamp, so you can put it on top of your computer, a table or another surface and not have worry about it.

For those interested, you can find the Kickstarter prices below:

Super Early Bird Pricing

WebMic HD Pro – $89

WebMic HD Pro x2 – $169

Kickstarter Special

WebMic HD Pro – $119

WebMic HD Pro x2 – $219

WebMic HD – $89

WebMic 4K – $139

WebMic 4K Pro – $159

This campaign will run until April 10, with fulfillment planned in August. Shortly after we will likely see the WebMic line on Movo’s official website for 27 to 50 percent more. So, if you’re interested, you might want to act fast, especially since the super early pricing is set to expire in a couple of days or once they run out of products.