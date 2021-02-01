1MORE ComfoBuds Review

When it comes to a lot of categories, there is a distinct leader, with everything else falling into one of two categories. Either they’re general purpose and use to use some concept to sell the idea or they’re trying to appeal to a niche. With ComfoBuds, 1MORE hopes to topple Apple’s hold on the market with their now-iconic AirPods. At roughly half the price, they bring a lot of very exciting elements to the table, but is it enough to sway people away from the beloved headset?

Unlike 1MORE’s higher-end headsets, ComfoBuds come in rather a modest packaging that is reminiscent of similar products. The shows the headphones and a couple of features, with the headset held in place by a simple plastic mold and cushioned with foam glued to the top. Under that is a manual, that is honestly only a handful of pages, that explains some rather basic functionality.

Immediately after removing them from the packaging, 1MORE ComfoBuds make an impression. The case is extremely small, almost half the height of the 1MORE ANC TWS we reviewed some time ago, and is tied with my LG Tone FN6 for overall size. This makes them easily one of the most portable true wireless headsets I’ve had the pleasure of reviewing and matches one of Apple’s biggest selling points, portability. There is really no product I have where I couldn’t easily find a place to toss them, even putting them in my Switch case or pocket watch pocket makes it super simple to take them on the go and listen to music or talk to friends.

The other thing that stands out is the overall look and design. For this review, we got a pair of the black ones and while, on closer inspection, the box and pictures suggest it, they’re not actually solid black. Instead, they’re more like a deep midnight blue with some light glitter in the plastic of both the headphones and case to give them a cosmic feel. I imagine the same is true for the white ones too. For anyone worried, it isn’t that noticeable, I actually was wearing them and had to point it out to some people who, even after hearing it, did not notice it unless the light was really harsh. Also, given the price, 1MORE did a great job of balancing look and price. Items in a similar price point look and feel a lot cheaper, some to the point where I am surprised they don’t just fall apart, ultimately making them feel like a better investment.

In terms of use, it’s ultimately a battle of what matters to you in a headset. Most of the smart features are, simply, awesome. I open the lid and ComfoBuds will pair to my phone within 4 seconds. This is enough time to make the process appear seamless. In fact, unless I race and try extremely hard, I can’t get one in my ear before they pair. Best of all, even after trying around 10 different devices and attempting to trip them up, they performed without any kind of hassle in regards to pairing.

1MORE was also nice enough to include an auto on/off mode. This can be disabled in their official app if you so desire, but it’s hit and miss to say the least. I had no issue getting the feature to work, though repeated use sometimes resulted in them remaining off, it’s just that they use an infrared sensor to tell where the headset is. I can also trigger them to turn on by putting them against my hand or even setting them on a table. That said, it’s still a cool feature, it just might not perform as you’d expect unless they go back in the case.

The sound quality was not overly impressive, though the amount of value you got for the price is. I’d say they sound like a wireless version of a $30 headset with some cool features tossed in. If I am out in the world doing things like grocery shopping or casually browsing they’re more than enough. I don’t need to hear every detail or get that immersive experience, sometimes they provide good background noise or a general sense of what I’m supposed to hear, which is enough. Like, it’s a flat sound, but it doesn’t easily disconnect, skip or really ruin the experience, just options of the aforementioned 1MORE ANC TWS have noticeably better sound quality.

Given these are more versatile headphones, the call quality is surprisingly good. This past week I’ve had countless calls using them and no one had an issue hearing me or hearing them. The noise isolation feature also improved things a bit, enough to see them being great for just having for a quick phone call.

If there was one complaint I’d give ComfoBuds, it’s fitting. I can’t speak for others but sometimes fitting can be hit and miss. My right ear actually worked relatively fine, it’s my left wouldn’t remain secure or get in the right spot. If I messed with it I can usually get it in a better position, though nothing felt as comfortable as the more internal style headphones were. But, for the record, the same thing happens with AirPods, it just isn’t as bad. Those are loose, yet fit in the space, whereas these are loose and feel like a powerful sneeze would send it flying.

1MORE ComfoBuds Review – Verdict

Despite the concerns, I personally had with fitting, for the money it’s extremely difficult to beat 1MORE’s ComfoBuds. The small and lightweight package makes them super easy to integrate into any lifestyle, with four hours per charge and an 18-hour reserve making it perfect for most days. Add in great communication methods, USB-C charging port, and decent sound and it’s an easy choice over a lot of similar products at even twice the price.

[Editor’s Note: 1MORE ComfoBuds were provided to us for review purposes.]