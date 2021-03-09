Monster Hunter Rise Gets Updated Demo; First Update Set for April

Today, during Monster Hunter digital event, Capcom revealed some exciting things for Monster Hunter Rise, including an updated version of the demo and when to expect the first update.

On March 11, players can either update their existing demo or get a second chance at a limited time demo for Monster Hunter Rise. The new version of the demo will give both new and returning players the same number of attempts at the previous four missions, along with the Manamalo hunt.

Valiant Hunters, you are Kamura's only hope. #MHRise



Don't blink or you'll miss our first free Title Update monster reveal… 👀 pic.twitter.com/i3dJvCUuHW — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 8, 2021

Capcom also revealed a couple new elements about Monster Hunter Rise:

Players received a detailed look at the new Rampage quest type in Monster Hunter Rise. Hunters must work with the citizens of Kamura Village to prepare their defensive installations and guard the Stronghold barricades against waves of invading monsters, including any Apex monsters that may arrive during the siege. A number of new gameplay feature details were revealed for Monster Hunter Risetoday. In addition to the initial “Silkbind Attacks” available to all 14 weapon types, hunters will unlock new “Switch Skills” for each weapon as they progress through the game. By swapping out these new skills with existing Silkbind or regular attacks, players can create all new combos and strategies that match their preferred playstyle. Monster Hunter Rise will also include dynamic difficulty scaling for multiplayer, which automatically adjusts as new players enter and exit a hunt. The new “Hunter Connect” feature will allow players to create tags with their objectives and playstyle, search for other players with the same tags or invite friends to any tags they have joined. Upon completing a quest in multiplayer, players will also be able to like the other hunters in their party, and increase the likelihood of finding each other in matchmaking. Finally, players can capture their heroic accomplishments and the vibrant beauty of Monster Hunter Rise with the camera feature. Capcom press release

While players can expect all this and more on March 26, Capcom also mentioned the first free update is set for release late April. This will add multiple new monsters, Hunter Rank cap and, most importantly, Chameleos.