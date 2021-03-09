Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Releases July 9; PC version revealed

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has finally been confirmed for July 9 release date for both Switch and PC.

Along with the additional version and release date, a deluxe edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was also revealed. This will include razewing armor alpha and Beta, along with a spiky nergal hairstyle for the player, Kuan Coat for Ena, pukei-pukei and nergigante costume for Navirou and Adventure buddy sticker sets two and three. Players can also score the kumura maiden costume by pre-ordering either version, along with kumura garb for the player if you have save data for Monster Hunter Rise.

For more information about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you can find the official overview below: