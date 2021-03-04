HITMAN 3 March Roadmap detailed

IO Interactive released today the roadmap for the month of March for the critically-acclaimed HITMAN 3 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, Stadia and PC via Epic Games Store.

Starting today, March 4, until the end of March, there is about over five content to look forward to. They are the following:

March 4: Escalation – The Lesley Celebration

Escalation – The Lesley Celebration March 11 : Featured Contracts by Easy Allies – Chongqing

: Featured Contracts by Easy Allies – Chongqing March 19 – March 29: Elusive Target – The Stowaway

Elusive Target – The Stowaway March 25 : Featured Contracts by Eurogamer – Mendoza

: Featured Contracts by Eurogamer – Mendoza March 30 – April 12 : Seasonal Event – Berlin Egg Hunt & Unlockable Raver Outfit

: Seasonal Event – Berlin Egg Hunt & Unlockable Raver Outfit March 30: Deluxe Escalation – The Satu Mare Delirium & Unlockable Items

Seasonal Event: Berlin Egg Hunt The first seasonal event for HITMAN 3 will be free for all players and sees Agent 47 heading to Berlin, where the location has been transformed for the Berlin Egg Hunt. This exclusive Club Hölle event has a strict dress code, so you’ll need to dress to impress. Your knowledge of the club’s exterior will be crucial because the event is at capacity when you arrive and all the action takes place in the less-explored surrounding areas. The Berlin Egg Hunt will be playable from March 30 – April 12 for all HITMAN 3 players and brings a seasonal twist to the Berlin location with new decorations and graffiti, a series of unique objectives, new gameplay items to collect and use, unique targets and an unlockable suit to add to your permanent inventory. We’ll share more details about the Berlin Egg Hunt event later this month. Deluxe Escalation: Satu Mare Delirium For owners of the Deluxe Edition or Deluxe Pack, the sixth and final Deluxe Escalation will be arriving soon. This one is inspired by Agent 47’s deep past and the aftermath of the events in Codename 47. Featured Contracts, Escalation and Elusive Target This month, Easy Allies and Eurogamer are taking on the challenge of creating Featured Contracts in Chongqing and Mendoza respectively. Look out for their creations in the coming weeks. We’ve also got an Elusive Target in Isle of Sgail and an Escalation in Berlin. Game Update Finally, we’re getting ready to release another patch for the game to further improve the overall experience, resolve issues and prepare the game for new content that’s currently in the works. This is your HITMAN 3 March Roadmap.

Check out below the HITMAN 3 March Roadmap trailer:

HITMAN 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC.