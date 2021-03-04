Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for Switch gets a release date

NIS America is pleased to reveal today the release date for the highly-anticipated Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for the Nintendo Switch.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny release date for the Nintendo Switch will be on June 29 in North America and Europe. The game first launched for PS4 and Switch in January. Unfortunately, no PS4 version was announced for a western release.

Fans who will be purchasing the game at launch will be able to receive four additional characters and their stories as bonus content.

Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America:

The first new Disgaea game in six years is here! Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one—a God of Destruction! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! – From Grave to Glory – Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

– Undying and Unstoppable – Experience over-the-top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies to choose from. And when things get too hairy, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed!

– A Netherworld for Everyone – Play at your leisure, and even on the go! With customizable gameplay features such as Auto, Retry, and Replay, both new and returning players can forge a HL-raising experience that fits their lifestyle. Diving into Disgaea has never been easier!

Check out below the newest trailer for Disgaea 6 detailing the bonus contents: