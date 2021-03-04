Rumor: New Details on the Upgraded Switch

We’ve been hearing about the Nintendo Switch Upgrade for what feels like years, but Bloomberg has posted some possible details on the potential system.

According to the rumor, Nintendo plans to change their current Switch from a 6.2″ to a 7″ screen and move to the far superior OLED. Given the overall size of the bezel, it’s entirely possible this move could result in the Switch Pro being the same overall size, just with a bigger and better quality screen. One downside is, unfortunately, Nintendo will be sticking with a 720 resolution. However, given the size, PPI is a better indicator of quality and still good enough to understand Nintendo’s reluctance to have and ask people to pay for 1080.

Not much more is known besides Samsung is set to mass produce about 1 million of this display in June, with hopes of finishing in July. This would, in theory, give Nintendo around two to three months to build an initial order and release them in time for the holiday rush.

Only time will tell, but the move to OLED was part of what the Vita look so amazing and is absolutely where portable devices have been moving the past decade. This would give a premium Switch a lot more attractive of an offering, though we will see what ends up happening and what the actual cost ends up being.