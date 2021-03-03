Fortnite 3.07 Patch Notes Arrive

Epic Games has now released a new patch for Fortnite on all platforms. Read on to find out more about it.



Some new additions as well as improvements have been made to Fortnite. You can read the official patch notes posted down below.



Update Patch Notes

The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.

New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support!

Addressed Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue

Addressed an issue where Snowy Floppers did not grant Shield or Icy Feet

Addressed an issue where Cars would not always deal damage on impact

Addressed an issue where Total Bars would appear as 0 when loading into a match with high latency

Rift Fish and Jellyfish re-enabled

New Portal added (Portal_SmallFry)

Team Rumble Unvaulted

LTM Classic Loot added

LTM Floor Is Lava Disarmed added

LTM Bodyguard added

New Zero point sounds added

An XL flat island of grid squares with beta access to the new, experimental thermometer

New Mesh for the ZeroPoint

Egg Launcher re-added

New cues added for teleporting NPC effects

The game is out now for every major gaming platform.