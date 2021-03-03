Fortnite 3.07 Patch Notes Arrive

Epic Games has now released a new patch for Fortnite on all platforms. Read on to find out more about it.
Update Patch Notes
- The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.
- New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support!
- Addressed Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue
- Addressed an issue where Snowy Floppers did not grant Shield or Icy Feet
- Addressed an issue where Cars would not always deal damage on impact
- Addressed an issue where Total Bars would appear as 0 when loading into a match with high latency
- Rift Fish and Jellyfish re-enabled
- New Portal added (Portal_SmallFry)
- Team Rumble Unvaulted
- LTM Classic Loot added
- LTM Floor Is Lava Disarmed added
- LTM Bodyguard added
- New Zero point sounds added
- An XL flat island of grid squares with beta access to the new, experimental thermometer
- New Mesh for the ZeroPoint
- Egg Launcher re-added
- New cues added for teleporting NPC effects
