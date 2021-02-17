Xbox Game Pass adds DIRT 5, Code Vein for PC, and more in February

Microsoft announced today that several titles will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC in late February, which includes DIRT 5, Code Vein for PC, Mind Control, and more.

Additionally, at least five games will be leaving the catalogue by the end of February and they are the following games: Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Console and PC), Mother Russia Bleeds (PC), Oxenfree (Console and PC), The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console), and Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console and PC).

Here are more details of games coming to Xbox Game Pass that includes Code Vein, and more, via Microsoft:

Coming Soon

Code Vein (PC) – February 18

In the not-too-distant future, a mysterious disaster has collapsed the world as we know it. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. Team up with your friends and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) [email protected] – February 18

The ultimate edition of the award-winning RPG from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment is coming to Xbox Game Pass, featuring all major updates and expansions. Bend the world to your will as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the role-playing game experience for a new generation.

Wreckfest (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 18

Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit with Wreckfest! Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line, and new ways for metal to bend. These are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in Wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1 & 2!

Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) [email protected] – February 23

Fight for your hive in this strategic team platformer! Killer Queen Black is an intense multiplayer action/strategy platformer for up to eight players. Hop on the snail, hoard berries, or wipe out the enemy’s queen to claim victory. Fly solo, or team up with three of your friends as you race to complete one of three possible victory conditions.

Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 25

Get behind the wheel of incredible extreme cars and tear up the most stunning global locations in Dirt 5 – the next generation of off-road racing. The award-winning racer from Codemasters delivers a story-based Career mode, the all-new Playgrounds custom arena hub, customization options galore, thrilling online party modes and more, all with a pumping official soundtrack and bold art approach.

Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25

Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) [email protected] – February 25

Time moves only when you move. The long-awaited third game in the groundbreaking Superhot franchise, Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, and more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

In Case You Missed It

Monster Hunter: World (Cloud) – Available now

Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!

More Cloud Games with Xbox Touch Controls

On February 18, Ultimate members will have new ways to play these 7 cloud enabled games via their Android devices with fully customized Xbox touch controls!

Bridge Constructor Portal

Morkredd

Neoverse

Nowhere Prophet

Spiritfarer

The Little Acre

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

DLC / Game Updates

Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen– Until May 11

Embark on a new story, new Exotic quest, three new strikes, a new matchmade activity on multiple destinations, and the free Guardian Games event with Season of the Chosen. Earn Exotic and Legendary weapons, armor, and cosmetics. Control your rewards with Umbral Engrams, customize your playstyle with the new Artifact, and unlock rewards all Season long with the new Seasonal progress track.

Fallout 76: Fasnacht Parade – February 16 to February 22

Fasnacht Parade is coming back in Fallout 76! Complete a variety of party preparation activities from February 16 – 22, like playing musical instruments, decorating the town, and more. Once everything is ready, the dutiful Protectrons will line up to begin the Fasnacht Parade. Keep them safe on their route to earn rewards, including fantastic Fasnacht Masks!

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update III: United Kingdom & Ireland – Available today!

World Update III features enhanced visuals, handcrafted scenery, custom airports, and exciting new activities. There are stunning new levels of detail and fidelity to some of the world’s most famous landmarks and bridges, regal palaces, breathtaking cathedrals … and, of course, football stadiums.

Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of the Nether DLC & 10 Million Players Celebration – February 24

Xbox Game Pass members can save 10% on the upcoming Flames of the Nether DLC! Minecraft Dungeons brings the heat to the Nether with the most ambitious DLC so far including new missions, fiery locations, and unique items! Learn more about Flames of the Nether and the free update coming along with it on February 24. All players will also receive a free cape and pet in celebration of the community reaching 10 Million Players!

Moving Out: Movers in Paradise DLC – February 25

Xbox Game Pass members can save 10% on Movers in Paradise, coming soon to Xbox One. Pack your bags and get ready to move and groove across 24 new tropical story and arcade levels on the sunny Packmore Island. Discover new mechanics, new enemies and four exclusive movers; Tooki, Coco, Gilly and Clawdius!

State of Decay 2: Toward Brighter Days

The specially commissioned “We Are Done Dying” t-shirt represents the themes of hope and overcoming adversity, available until March 1, 2021 only at the official Xbox Gear Store. State of Decay 2 players can log in to have the digital version of the t-shirt added to their closet.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Visit the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PCs, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android to claim these rewards:

Rogue Company – Xbox Season One Starter Pack – Available Now

Get ahead in Season One of Rogue Company with the Xbox Season One Starter Pack. This pack includes the Carolina Step emote, Camouflage X weapon wrap, Rogue Bucks & Battle Pass XP! Go claim the Perk on your account now!

Path of Exile – Gothic Armour Set – February 18

Slay your way across Wraeclast wearing the Gothic Armour Skin. Intimidate your enemies and feel one with the grit and glory that awaits.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

We have dozens of new Quests for you to hunt down this month! Don’t forget to claim your Rewards points after you complete your Quests. Here’s a few of our favorites:

Control – 25 points: Master supernatural abilities (Play the game)

Master supernatural abilities (Play the game) Dishonored 2 – 50 points: Get 5 Stealth Kills

Leaving Soon

With Dirt 5 coming soon, it’s time to say farewell to Dirt 4. Remember to get some practice in Dirt 4 before it leaves the library on February 24! Don’t forget to dive into the rest of the games leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on February 28. As always, you’ll be able to use your member discount to save up to 20% on games if you choose to purchase them before they go!

Leaving February 24

Dirt 4 (Console)

Leaving February 28