The Caligula Effect 2 Revealed for Switch and PlayStation 4

In what was a surprising announcement for many today, The Caligula Effect 2 was revealed for PlayStation 4 and Switch. Following an unsuccessful Vita release and later revamp and anime, it seems there was enough interest to bring about a sequel.

Those interested can find the official overview below:

Story Set free from a past regret. An academy-set juvenile RPG where the goal is to return to reality from an ideal world. Characters Idol: Regret (voiced by Arisa Kori) Creator of an ideal world. A mysterious virtual idol that suddenly appeared to the world. With her mystical voice, she invited humans troubled by their past regrets to the virtual world of “Redo,” where their ideals are realized. Idol: χ (voiced by Mayu Mineda) Another diva. Another virtual idol, who opposes Regret’s way of thinking and gives the main characters the power to destroy “Redo.” She also supports the Go-Home Club with the power of song. The Go-Home Club Gin Noto (voiced by Aoi Ichikawa) Kiriko Miyasako (voiced by Yume Miyamoto) Shota Tsurumaki (voiced by Kento Itou) Sasara Amiki (voiced by Sumire Morohoshi) Kobato Kazamatsuri (voiced by Yuuto Uemura) Niko Komamura (voiced by Hiyori Kono) Ryuto Tsukishima (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama) Marie Amabuki (voiced by Mai Fuchigami) The second generation Go-Home Club, who dare to try and destroy the ideal world “Redo” and return to bitter reality. Their appearance in “Redo” is no more than an alternate version of themsleves written over their past regrets. Their reality is nothing more than terrible. So why do they want to return to a harsh reality? That is a taboo that only the player can venture into. Official website translation via Gematsu

Ostinato Musicians Machina (voiced by Shun’ichi Toki) Pandora (voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa) Muu-kun (voiced by Taku Yashiro) #QP (voiced by Inori Minase) Doctor (voiced by Kazuki Kato) Kudan (voiced by Mariya Ise) Kranke (voiced by Yuuki Takada) Brahman (voiced by Takehito Koyasu) The Ostinato Musicians are the guardians of the “Redo,” a world where regret does not exist. By offering music to Regret, they try charm the people of “Redo,” build faith in Regret, and make this world stronger. You may even catch a glimpse of reality in the songs they create. Because they are humans who sought salvation from “Redo.” System An exhilarating new battle system in which you predict the future and chian combos. When you select an action, you can check to confirm a future in which that action is successfull. By using this system skillfully, you can cooperate with party members and turn the tides on bad situations. Even beginners can easily enjoy these exhilarating battles. Staff Producer / Planning / Scenario: Takuya Yamanaka Character Design: Oguchi Character Composers: ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? sasakure_UK Sound: Tsukasa Masuko World Cooperation: Tadashi Satomi Development: Historia Official website translation via Gematsu

Currently the Japanese version is set to release of The Caligula Effect 2 is set to release on June 24. No word on a western release, but odds are we will see one sometime next year.