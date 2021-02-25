Cyberpunk 2077 Update Patch 1.2 Delayed

CD Projekt RED has sadly announced that it has to delay the newest update for Cyberpunk 2077. This is due to the recent cyber attack the company suffered.



CD Projekt RED announced the update’s delay for Cyberpunk 2077 via Twitter. You can read the full announcement below.



“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. t’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Hopefully the game can get fixed as it launched with so many bugs and glitches when it came out last December!