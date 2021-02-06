Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed Again

Ubisoft has now made the difficult decision to delay the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake yet again.



The original release date for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was January 21st, 2021. The game was then delayed until March 18th, 2021.



While Ubisoft has now announced via Twitter that the game has now been delayed indefinitely. This may be a good thing since fans weren’t liking the graphics of the remake.



You can read the full Twitter announcement posted down below.

“Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise,” the statement reads. “It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.



We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Delaying games is a good thing most of the time. After all, we all know how Cyberpunk 2077 turned out as it was prematurely launch late last year with bugs and other issues!