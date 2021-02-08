Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion announced

The end of Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, new Sage job, new areas to explore, and more

Square Enix is pleased to reveal Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion this weekend for PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the latest expansion that will launch this Fall. For subscribers who have been playing since A Realm Reborn, the Endwalker is the final expansion for the Hydaelyn and Zodiark arc story.

Additionally, a PlayStation 5 open beta will launch on April 13 alongside the release of Patch 5.5 for existing platforms.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Square Enix:

Scheduled to release fall 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Mac, Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together. Endwalker made its debut during the first-ever “Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase” as producer and director Naoki Yoshida presented a stunning new trailer which set the stage for this next chapter in the Final Fantasy XIV Online epic. During the showcase, Yoshida also revealed the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV Online, scheduled to launch into open beta on April 13, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version will feature numerous upgrades from the PlayStation 4 version, including significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support, and more. Players whose Final Fantasy XIV Online service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PlayStation 5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 through the Free Trial. The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta. The new expansion will bring an abundance of new features, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, updates to the battle system, a variety of new challenges to overcome, as well as crafter and gatherer content. At the showcase, details on much of the new content and features were announced for Endwalker: – Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

– New Jobs: Sage and more

– Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90

– Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.

– A New Tribe: the Arkasodara

– New threats, including Anima.

– New Dungeons

– New High-Difficulty Raid: Pandæmonium

– Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series

– New Small-scale PvP Mode

– An Additional “Trust” System ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

– A New Residential District: Ishgard

– Updates to the Gold Saucer

– Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary

– New Gear and Crafting Recipes

– Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System

Check out below the teaser trailer:

For more information, here’s the official teaser website.