Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake announced

Ubisoft is pleased to announce Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake today for current-gen consoles and PC.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2021. It will feature breathtaking graphical updates, fight new enemy character models, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Ubisoft:

Embark on a journey as the Prince to prevent the powerful Sands of Time from falling into the hands of the treacherous Vizier. Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to control time itself. Fight cursed enemies and solve puzzles along the way. Key Features – A Classic Reborn – Experience the original epic tale of the Prince on his journey for redemption. Travel back in time with the return of the Prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, and discover a brave new Farah.

– Reimagined for Today – Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack.

– Wield the Power of Time – Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way.

– Breathtaking Graphical Updates – Immerse yourself in ancient Persia with more realistic graphics, pre-baked rendering, and VFX as you fight cursed enemies along your journey.

– Modernized Controls – Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today’s standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping.

– Expand Your Experiences with Bonuses Unlock the original Prince of Persia game (1992 Mac version) along your adventure and access it from the Main Menu whenever you want. Even more surprises await!

Check out below the announcement trailer below: