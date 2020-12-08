Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed

Ubisoft announced today that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be delayed from its previously planned January 21, 2021 release date to March 18, 2021.

According to the development team, more time is needed to complete the game, thus it will now be released two months later on March 18, 2021.

Here’s the statement via the development team in regards to the Sands of Time Remake being delayed:

Greetings, Prince of Persia fans! During our Ubisoft Forward digital conference, we proudly announced Prince’s return from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We are excited to be able to put this game in your hands again as we retell the story of Prince and Farah in the amazing 11th century Persia. However, 2020 was a year like no other. Today we would like to inform you that we need more time to complete the game. With that, the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you enjoy. Thank you for your patience and continued support of the Prince of Persia, and we hope you remain safe and healthy during this holiday season. —The Development Team

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.