PlayStation VR 2 Confirmed For PS5

Sony made an exciting announcement on the PlayStation Blog this week confirming that a PlayStation VR 2 unit is in development.



The new PlayStation VR 2 unit will be released for the PlayStation 5 console and will have many improvements over the original one from 2016.



One of the best additions is the fact that it will be shipped with only one cord. You don’t have to experience the hassle of multiple cords like the current model.



It has also been confirmed that the unit will also come with a new VR controller. What it looks like has yet to be revealed.



Sony confirmed the VR unit won’t be released in the year 2021, but we should see it in the near future sometime.



