EA Sports UFC 4 Update Patch Adds New Fighters And More

EA Sports has now released a new update for EA Sports UFC 4. It includes 2 new fighters as well as improvements to gameplay.

The new fighters being added to EA Sports UFC 4 are Marvin Vettori (pictured) and Aleksandar Rakić.

The patch notes were revealed over on the official website. You can look at all the details posted down below.

Gameplay Updates:

  • Increased Permanent Block Damage
  • Fixed issue with pivot counters damage
  • Decreased defender scramble cost against the Hiptoss from Collartie and Muay Thai
  • Attempting the Muay Thai Hiptoss now requires a 20% stamina advantage
  • Slowed down Jab – Question Mark Kick combo
  • Slowed down Jab – Tornado Kick combo
  • Slowed down Knee on Belly fake
  • Made Mount to Half Guard Transition a little more readable
  • Polished the ending of various animations
  • Forward Back Clinch Drive Takedown
  • Back Clinch Forward Drive Turn Slam
  • Cage Back Clinch Forward Drag Takedown
  • Side Saddle to Back Side Transition
  • Heel Hook Escape to Mount
  • Fixed an issue with evasion consistency on the Back Lean
  • Decreased defender stamina drain on tower takedown scrambles
  • Fixed lack of evasion in single leg shots from combos
  • Fixed camera angle after the submissive over under trip
  • Fixed scramble animation for the submissive over under trip
  • Fixed rare issue with evasions in ground and pound not taxing the attackers stamina
  • Significantly slowed down the fatigued/stunned rear elbow
  • Fixed rare issue where body uppercuts could cause head hit reactions
  • Fixed issue where body strikes that redirect to the head would deal more damage and bypass the block
  • Fixed issue with knees sometimes being treated as a miss, despite visually connecting.
  • Fixed issues with the Dominick Cruz’s Special Outside Lunge. It now has the proper evasion windows and can actually evade two strikes
  • Fixed cases of 10-8 rounds being awarded without a significant amount of damage being dealt
  • Fixed rare issue where fighters could get stuck when striking out of the clinch

The game is out now for you to buy on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

