EA Sports UFC 4 Update Patch Adds New Fighters And More

EA Sports has now released a new update for EA Sports UFC 4. It includes 2 new fighters as well as improvements to gameplay.
The new fighters being added to EA Sports UFC 4 are Marvin Vettori (pictured) and Aleksandar Rakić.
The patch notes were revealed over on the official website. You can look at all the details posted down below.
Gameplay Updates:
- Increased Permanent Block Damage
- Fixed issue with pivot counters damage
- Decreased defender scramble cost against the Hiptoss from Collartie and Muay Thai
- Attempting the Muay Thai Hiptoss now requires a 20% stamina advantage
- Slowed down Jab – Question Mark Kick combo
- Slowed down Jab – Tornado Kick combo
- Slowed down Knee on Belly fake
- Made Mount to Half Guard Transition a little more readable
- Polished the ending of various animations
- Forward Back Clinch Drive Takedown
- Back Clinch Forward Drive Turn Slam
- Cage Back Clinch Forward Drag Takedown
- Side Saddle to Back Side Transition
- Heel Hook Escape to Mount
- Fixed an issue with evasion consistency on the Back Lean
- Decreased defender stamina drain on tower takedown scrambles
- Fixed lack of evasion in single leg shots from combos
- Fixed camera angle after the submissive over under trip
- Fixed scramble animation for the submissive over under trip
- Fixed rare issue with evasions in ground and pound not taxing the attackers stamina
- Significantly slowed down the fatigued/stunned rear elbow
- Fixed rare issue where body uppercuts could cause head hit reactions
- Fixed issue where body strikes that redirect to the head would deal more damage and bypass the block
- Fixed issue with knees sometimes being treated as a miss, despite visually connecting.
- Fixed issues with the Dominick Cruz’s Special Outside Lunge. It now has the proper evasion windows and can actually evade two strikes
- Fixed cases of 10-8 rounds being awarded without a significant amount of damage being dealt
- Fixed rare issue where fighters could get stuck when striking out of the clinch
The game is out now for you to buy on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.