EA Sports UFC 4 Update Patch Adds New Fighters And More

EA Sports has now released a new update for EA Sports UFC 4. It includes 2 new fighters as well as improvements to gameplay.



The new fighters being added to EA Sports UFC 4 are Marvin Vettori (pictured) and Aleksandar Rakić.



The patch notes were revealed over on the official website. You can look at all the details posted down below.

Gameplay Updates:

Increased Permanent Block Damage

Fixed issue with pivot counters damage

Decreased defender scramble cost against the Hiptoss from Collartie and Muay Thai

Attempting the Muay Thai Hiptoss now requires a 20% stamina advantage

Slowed down Jab – Question Mark Kick combo

Slowed down Jab – Tornado Kick combo

Slowed down Knee on Belly fake

Made Mount to Half Guard Transition a little more readable

Polished the ending of various animations

Forward Back Clinch Drive Takedown

Back Clinch Forward Drive Turn Slam

Cage Back Clinch Forward Drag Takedown

Side Saddle to Back Side Transition

Heel Hook Escape to Mount

Fixed an issue with evasion consistency on the Back Lean

Decreased defender stamina drain on tower takedown scrambles

Fixed lack of evasion in single leg shots from combos

Fixed camera angle after the submissive over under trip

Fixed scramble animation for the submissive over under trip

Fixed rare issue with evasions in ground and pound not taxing the attackers stamina

Significantly slowed down the fatigued/stunned rear elbow

Fixed rare issue where body uppercuts could cause head hit reactions

Fixed issue where body strikes that redirect to the head would deal more damage and bypass the block

Fixed issue with knees sometimes being treated as a miss, despite visually connecting.

Fixed issues with the Dominick Cruz’s Special Outside Lunge. It now has the proper evasion windows and can actually evade two strikes

Fixed cases of 10-8 rounds being awarded without a significant amount of damage being dealt

Fixed rare issue where fighters could get stuck when striking out of the clinch

The game is out now for you to buy on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.