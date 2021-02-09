Forza Horizon 4 coming to Steam next month

Currently available for Xbox and PC via the Microsoft Store

Microsoft and developer Playground Games announced today that a Steam version of Forza Horizon 4 will be coming on March 9.

Forza Horizon 4 first debuted for Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store in October 2018. An enhanced version specifically for the Xbox Series was released back in November 2020.

From the specifications listed on Steam, a recommended graphics card is at least GTX 1060 or 970, which is well suited for an average PC gaming build.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify, and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore—choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar.

Check out the new trailer below:

Forza Horizon 4 is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC via both the Microsoft Store and Steam. Check out our review for more information.