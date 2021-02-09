Gods Will Fall DLC roadmap detailed

New content will start releasing during Q2 and Q3 of 2021

Deep Silver and developer Clever Beans revealed today more details of the DLC roadmap for the recently released Gods Will Fall.

The developers plan to release a plethora of downloadable content during Q2 and Q3 of this year, each content update will include a new level and God encounter, plus new gear, skills, and warrior cosmetic items. An additional weapon class will be included in each of the first two content drops. There will also be some new features added to the overworld. The DLC content will automatically update for those who have Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition.

In Q2 Clever Beans will release free content – Dolmen Depths – via an update. Delve into a mysterious underworld of the Dolmen Depths and fight to bring a long-lost warrior back from the beyond and into your own party. Battle through a new, procedurally generated dungeon environment that’s brimming with enemies, desperate to keep the dead where they belong.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming content:

Three New Gods – Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle.

– Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle. New Weapon Classes – Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat.

– Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat. New Items – A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war.

– A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war. New Skills – New methods of the melee to further expand your warriors’ combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead.

– New methods of the melee to further expand your warriors’ combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead. Overworld Extras – As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across this serene landscape.

– As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across this serene landscape. Warriors’ Garb – Suit up your clan in the finest battle-ready attire and headgear for extra swagger as they enter the fray.

Gods Will Fall is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia.